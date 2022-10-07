COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate/Trust
Estate/Trust of Gene Pier Brown, Deceased
Date of Birth: July 2, 1930
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The decedent, Gene Pier Brown, who lived at 1330 West Oliver Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, died on September 10, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Laura R. Brown, Trustee of the Gene P. Brown and Laura R. Brown Trust U/A dated May 18, 2007, at 1330 West Oliver Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months after the date of publication of this notice.
DATED: September 28, 2022
Laura R. Brown, Trustee
1330 West Oliver Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Publish: October 7, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.