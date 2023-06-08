CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 379
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
The City of Perry Zoning Ordinance No. 379, Section15.07(FF) (2) and Table 8.02 are amended and the below cited paragraph shall be inserted in its stead as follows:
SECTION 15.07.
SPECIFIC STANDARDS.
FF. Medical Marihuana Provisioning Centers / Marihuana Adult-Use (Recreational) Retailers
1. No medical marihuana provisioning center / marihuana adult-use (recreational) retailer shall be located within one thousand (1000) feet of a public school or library. The distance between the school building or library and the contemplated location must be measured along the center line of the street or streets of address between 2 fixed points on the center line determined by projecting straight lines, at right angles to the center line, from the part of the school building or library nearest to the contemplated location and from the part of the contemplated location nearest to the school building or library.
Chapter 8 Section 8.02 Table of Uses Medical marihuana Provisioning Center/ Adult-Use (Recreational) Marihuana Retailers be amended replace with the following:
TABLE 8.02: TABLE OF USES FOR COMMERCIAL DISTRICTS
Adopted this 2nd day of June, 2023.
Published: June 08, 2023
Shirley Smith, Deputy City Clerk
Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 6th day of April, 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 2nd day of June, 2023.
Shirley Smith, Perry City Deputy Clerk
Publish: June 8, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.