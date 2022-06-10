Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on June 22, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE: Mortgagor(s): Tamara Desonia, a Married Woman Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), solely as nominee for lender and lender`s successors and assigns Date of mortgage: October 12, 2018 Recorded on October 16, 2018, Liber 1250, on Page 0960, Foreclosing Assignee (if any): The Huntington National Bank Amount claimed to be due at the date hereof: One Hundred Seventy-One Thousand Fifty-Seven and 65/100 Dollars ($171,057.65) Mortgaged premises: Situated in Shiawassee County, and described as: Part of the Northeast fractional 1/4 of Section 1, Township 8 North, Range 4 East, Township of Hazelton, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as: Beginning on the East line of said Section at a point 425 feet North of the East 1/4 post of said Section; thence North 300 feet; thence West 385 feet parallel to the East and West 1/4 line of said Section; thence South 300 feet; thence East 385 feet to beginning Commonly known as 8283 Sheridan Rd, New Lothrop, MI 48460 The redemption period will be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless abandoned under MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period will be 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days from the MCL 600.3241a(b) notice, whichever is later; or unless extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. If the above referenced property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of Act 236 of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. The Huntington National Bank Mortgagee/Assignee Schneiderman & Sherman P.C. 23938 Research Dr, Suite 300 Farmington Hills, MI 48335 248.539.7400
1464661
(05-20)(06-10)
Publish: May 20 and 27, 2022 and June 3 and 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.