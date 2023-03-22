2023 SINKING FUND
OWOSSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for the construction of the 2023 Sinking Fund - District Site Improvements will be received, by Owosso Public Schools at the office of the Washington Campus, 645 Alger Street, Owosso, MI 48867, until 3:00 PM local time on April 3, 2023 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The project consists of drainage system, irrigation system, recreational facilities, sidewalk removal and replacement, and related work at the North Road Campus site, as well as new fence and fence repairs at the Willman Field and Jerome Avenue Transportation Department sites.
Each proposal shall be accompanied by certified check or bidder’s bond in the amount of 5% of the bid. Checks shall be drawn payable to Owosso Public Schools as security for the acceptance of the Contract and subject to the conditions stated in the Instructions to Bidders.
A pre-bid conference will be held on March 27, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Owosso High School located at 765 E. North St. Owosso, MI. 48867. Bidders meet at the main entrance to the High School Office off the east-side main parking lot.
This is not a Davis Bacon Project.
Electronic copies of plans, proposal forms and specifications may be viewed beginning March 20, 2023 on the bidding section of the Spicer Group website at www.spicergroup.com. Documents may be downloaded for a $22 fee. Please contact Quest CDN Customer Support at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading and working with digitalproject information.
Use the Bid Form in the specifications for submittal of sealed bid. All addendums will also be posted to this website. The Contractor is responsible for ensuring all addendums have been received and acknowledged prior to submittal of the bid. No paper copies of these documents will be available for purchase.
OWNER:
OWOSSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
645 Alger Street
Owosso, MI 48867
John Klapko, (989) 414-5246
DESIGN PROFESSIONAL:
Spicer Group, Inc.
230 S. Washington Ave.
Saginaw, MI 48607
Jennifer Chehab, (248) 836-8436
jennifer.chehab@spicergroup.com
Publish: March 22, 2023
