REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL CITY OF CORUNNA MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF JUNE 20, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Wayne LeDuc at 7:10 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Michael Carr, Brian DeLorge, Helen Granger, John Sarrazin, Becky Smith, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: None.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Tim Crawford, DPW Superintendent; Michael Luongo; Gary Holzhausen, County Commissioner; Mike White.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to approve the agenda as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
Gary Holzhausen, County Commissioner, gave the following update:
1. The county is currently at 26% fund balance.
2. There have been 29 permits pulled for the work being done at the courthouse.
3. Two (2) new vehicles have been purchased.
4. The new veterans building is almost done, the soft opening will be June 26, 2023.
5. 911 is installing a new tower in Owosso Township.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, reminded council of the 4th of July celebration happening this year. The 4th of July Committee is looking for councilmembers to ride in the horse drawn carriage. Parmenter Road has cured their debt with the city last week and have submitted an application with the state. Mr. Sawyer discussed the changes in the refuse service in the city. All changes have been sent out to those residents that currently have the service and it has also been posted on the city website.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of June 5, 2023.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 5-19-23 through 6-1-23.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
PUBLIC HEARING
Conduct a Public Hearing on June 20, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. for 2023-2024 Budget.
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to leave regular council session at 7:32 p.m. and enter into public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding 2023-2024 Budget.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:32 p.m.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed the changes with the budget. The budget is healthy and is in good standing moving forward.
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to leave public hearing at 7:38 p.m. and return to the regular session.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Smith, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:38 p.m.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Resolution 062023-01 for 2023-2024 Budget Adoption.
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve Resolution 062023-01 Budget Adoption as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
RESOLUTION 062023-01 TO ADOPT THE BUDGET
Motion by Councilperson Spannagel, supported by Councilperson Sarrazin to adopt the 2023/2024 general fund budget in the amount of $2,725,403 as presented in the following resolution:
WHEREAS, The City Charter of the City of Corunna states that “Not later than the third Monday in May the Council shall, by resolution, adopt the budget for the next fiscal year and shall in such resolution appropriate the money required for such budget and provide for a levy of the amount necessary to be raised by taxes upon real and personal property for municipal purposes….”
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the budget appropriations for the City fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 after recommendation by the City Manager and as adopted by the City Council as follows:
REVENUES EXPENDITURES
General Fund $2,725,403
Dept. # Dept. Name
101 City Council $18,930
172 City Manager’s Office $162,299
255 City Clerk/Treasurer’s Office $143,326
257 Assessment/Planning & Review $107,952
262 Elections $13,636
263 Internal Services $249,878
265 Municipal Building Dept $68,719
301 Police $615,442 336 Fire $105,664
402 Crossing Guard $5,213
441 Public Works $249,294
721 Planning Commission $7,700
723 ZBA $250
851 Insurance and Risk Management $24,900
967 City Services $949,523
TOTAL $2,725,403 $2,722,725
BE IT, the same is hereby adopted, and the amount therein provided as recommended; appropriations are hereby appropriated according to the departmental totals.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that in order to carry out the provisions of the above described budget, the following tax rate shall be applied to the completed assessment roll with a taxable valuation of 69 million, 678 thousand, 878 dollars as approved by the City of Corunna Board of Review, and as required by Michigan Constitution, and be applied to all properties subject to the Industrial Facilities Taxes which have a complete assessment roll valuation of 361 thousand, 733 dollars at one half the tax rate.
Total City Tax Levy for General Fund Purposes July 1, 2023 = 12.9691 per $1,000 of Taxable Valuations, subject to all related provisions of the Truth in Taxation and Headlee Amendment.
Total City Debt Tax Levy for the Public Transportation July 1, 2023 = 0.3252 per $1,000 of
Taxable Valuations, subject to all related provisions of the Truth in Taxation and Headlee Amendment.
Total City Debt Tax Levy for the P.A. 298 Collection July 1, 2023 = 1.5000 per $1,000 of
Taxable Valuations, subject to all related provisions of the Truth in Taxation and Headlee Amendment.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, to adopt the following budget appropriations:
INDEPENDENT REVENUE FUNDS
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Manager as Chief Administrative Officer be allowed to exceed any line item within any specific department or fund including both revenues and expenditures providing that the total end of the year expenditures titled “Total” or “Grand Total” for the department or fund at issue does not exceed the original appropriation, and if the total department or fund appropriation should exceed either of the above prior to such exceeding, the City Council must make a supplemental adjustment to the appropriation.
Consider Resolution 062023-02 for 2022-2023 Budget Amendments.
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve Resolution 062023-02 Budget Amendments as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
RESOLUTION 062023-02
RESOLUTION AMENDING THE 2022/2023 BUDGET
Motion by Spannagel, supported by DeLorge, to adopt the following resolution:
WHEREAS, The City Council of the City of Corunna desires to amend the 2022/2023
Budget to adjust Departmental Expenditures and maintain the Adopted General Fund Appropriation;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the budget for the City fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 after recommendation by the City Manager be amended by the City Council as described as follows:
Fund # Fund Name FROM: TO:
101 General Fund $2,725,403 $2,725,403
General Fund Expenditures:
Dept # Dept Name FROM: TO:
255 Clerk/Treasurer’s Office $143,326 $162,207
265 Municipal Building $68,719 $74,219
851 Insurance & Risk Management $24,900 $27,400
967 City Services $949,523 $922,642
General Fund $2,722,725 $2,722,725
BE IT, the same is hereby adopted, and the amount therein provided as recommended; appropriations are hereby appropriated according to the departmental totals.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, to amend the following fund appropriations:
Fund # Fund Name FROM: TO:
206 Fire Capitol Fund $59,700 $69,700
376 ’10 Water Supply System
Revenue Bond $0 $1,422
590 Sanitary Sewer Collection Fund $645,906 $670,906
591 Water Fund $733,227 $878,279
596 Rubbish Collection Fund $107,206 $122,206
Consider Proposed 2023 REU Factors.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, did a review of the five (5) biggest water/sewer customers in the city. Mr. Sawyer has requested an adjustment to the REU Factors be done to be fluent crossed the board with all customers. Carr moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve the 2023 REU Factors as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider 2023-2024 Fee Schedule effective July 1, 2023.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, reviewed the requested changes in the fee schedule. Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer, discussed the changes that were requested in the park rental fees. Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the 2023-2024 Fee Schedule effective July 1, 2023 as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Discussion for Dog Park in McCurdy Park.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, presented the request for a dog park. Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to recommend to the Parks and Recreations Commission to consider a dog park for McCurdy Park.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Discussion of CAAS Assessment Information.
Brian DeLorge, Councilperson, presented possible changes that will be requested at the Corunna Area Ambulance Board meeting and a new service agreement. No action taken.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to adjourn at 8:41 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
For complete minutes, go to www.corunna-mi.gov
Publish June 24, 2023
