NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT
Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in SHIAWASSEE County, starting promptly at 10:00am, on June 14, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE INFORMATION: Default has been made in the conditions of a certain mortgage made by Lanny R. Neighorn Jr., a single man, whose address is 11395 Easton Road, New Lothrup, MI 48460, as original Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Bank, being a mortgage dated June 6, 2003, and recorded on June 26, 2003 in Liber 1039 Page 967, Shiawassee County Records, State of Michigan and then assigned through mesne assignments to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-RP3, as assignee as documented by an assignment dated December 16, 2022 and recorded on December 21, 2022 in Liber 1303 Page 0095, Shiawassee County Records, Michigan, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of SIXTY-FIVE THOUSAND SIXTY-THREE AND 63/100 DOLLARS ($65,063.63). Said premises are situated in the Township of Hazelton, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, and are described as: PART OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWN 8 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST, HAZELTON TOWNSHIP, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT THAT IS NORTH 89 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 48 SECONDS WEST ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 1 A DISTANCE OF 876.80 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 1; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 89 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 48 SECONDS WEST 420.66 FEET; THECNE NORTH 00 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 12 SECONDS EAST 208.66 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST 414.37 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE EAST 2/3 OF THE SOUTH 3/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID SECTION 1; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST ON SAID EAST LINE A DISTANCE OF 208.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO THE USE OF THE SOUTHERLY 33.00 FEET THEREOF AS EASTON ROAD. Street Address: 11395 Easton Road, New Lothrup, MI 48460 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless the property is determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA § 600.3241a in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of the sale. If the property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCLA § 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: IF YOU ARE A MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER ON ACTIVE DUTY, IF YOUR PERIOD OF ACTIVE DUTY HAS CONCLUDED LESS THAN 90 DAYS AGO, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY, PLEASE CONTACT THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PARTY FORECLOSING THE MORTGAGE AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER STATED IN THIS NOTICE. Dated: May 11, 2023 For more information, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing: Kenneth J. Johnson, Johnson, Blumberg, & Associates, LLC, 5955 West Main Street, Suite 18, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Telephone: (312) 541-9710. File No.: MI 22 4682
(05-11)(06-01)
Publish: May 11, 18, 25 and June 1, 2023
