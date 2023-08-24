NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40638-DE

Estate of KEEGAAN KIMARU SCHNEEBERGER Date of Birth: March 5, 2010.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Keegaan Kimaru Schneeberger, died June 20, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Karen Schneeberger King, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: January 10, 2023

LOUIS I. TERPSTRA, JR.

Personal representative

8995 Doyle Road

Laingsburg, Michigan 48848

Telephone No. (517) 775-3543

Knaggs Brake, P.C.

DAVID R. BRAKE P38633

Attorney at Law

7521 Westshire Drive, Suite 1009

Lansing, Michigan 48917

Telephone No. (517) 622-0590

Publish: August 24, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.