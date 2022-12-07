NOTICE TO BIDDERS
PALMER 3A AND JUNIPER WELL HOUSE DESIGNS FOR THE CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Owosso for the Palmer 3A and Juniper Well House Designs and should be addressed to: Bid Coordinator, City of Owosso, 301 W. Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867.
The project at the Palmer site consists of demolition of the existing Palmer 3 wellhouse, abandonment of Palmer 3 well, abandonment of 150 feet of water main; installation of one wellhouse, one vertical line-shaft turbine pump and 71 feet of water main, installation of a gas-powered generator and two automatic transfer switches.
The project at the Juniper site consists of installation of one wellhouse, one vertical line-shaft turbine pump and 1,544 feet of water main: 1,460 feet of 12-inch water main directionally drilled and 84 feet of 12-inch water main open cut. Installation of a gas-powered generator.
The project will be financed through the State Revolving Loan Program and requirements for that program will be enforced including but not limited to Davis-Bacon wage rates and Buy American Iron and Steel (AIS). The project is a non-equivalency project and will be partially financed with federal funding and all requirements of the funding must be met.
Bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m., January 17, 2023 for the Palmer 3A and Juniper Well House Designs, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
A virtual non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 3:00 P.M. local time on December 15, 2022 via Zoom. Pre-register via email to Andrew.VanWormer@ohm-advisors.com.
All bids must be in writing and must contain an original signature by an authorized officer of the firm. Electronic bids (i.e., telephonic, fax, email, etc.) are NOT acceptable.
Bid must be accompanied by bid security made payable to Owner in an amount of 5% of Bidder’s maximum bid price (determined by adding the base bid and all alternates) in the form of a certified check, bank money order, or a Bid Bond.
Surety waives notice of any and all defenses based on or arising out of any time extension to issue Notice of Award agreed to in writing by Owner and Bidder, provided that the total time for issuing Notice of Award including extensions shall not in the aggregate exceed 120 days from the Bid due date without Surety’s written consent.
The bidder agrees that if the City accepts their proposal, the bidder will, within 10 consecutive calendar days after receiving notice of this acceptance, enter into a contract to furnish all labor, equipment and tools necessary to execute the work at the lump sum named in the bid proposal and will furnish the surety for performance and payment, for one hundred percent (100%) of this bid, which shall be accepted and approved by the City.
All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted:
PALMER 3A AND JUNIPER WELL HOUSE DESIGNS
Copies of the proposal, contract forms and specifications will be available after 11 am on December 5, 2022. Hard copies may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the City’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867. Bid documents will be available at no charge on our website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
The City reserves the right to accept any proposal; or to reject any proposal; to waive irregularities in a proposal; or to negotiate if it appears to be in the best interest of the City of Owosso.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the City’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
All inquiries regarding this bid request must be received at least seven (7) calendar days prior to the submission and shall be received in, and responded to, in writing, or by e-mail to both Andrew.VanWormer@ohm-advisors.com AND Matt.Kennedy@ohm-advisors.com.
Publish: December 7, 2022
