NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE SWARTHOUT FAMILY TRUST
In the matter of The Swarthout Family Trust Date of Birth: March 31, 1929
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee Jack R. Swarthout, who lived at 750 Busha Rd, Owosso, MI 48867, died on May 20, 2023. Creditors of Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Deborah E. Crumpton, Successor Trustee, at 5317 Simpson Rd. Owosso, MI 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 17, 2023
DEBORAH CRUMPTON
Successor Trustee
5317 Simpson Rd.
Owosso, MI 48867
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney at Law
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: July 20, 2023
