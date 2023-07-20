NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE SWARTHOUT FAMILY TRUST

In the matter of The Swarthout Family Trust Date of Birth: March 31, 1929

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee Jack R. Swarthout, who lived at 750 Busha Rd, Owosso, MI 48867, died on May 20, 2023. Creditors of Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Deborah E. Crumpton, Successor Trustee, at 5317 Simpson Rd. Owosso, MI 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 17, 2023

DEBORAH CRUMPTON

Successor Trustee

5317 Simpson Rd.

Owosso, MI 48867

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney at Law

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8166

Publish: July 20, 2023

