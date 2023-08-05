NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40494-DE

Estate of NICHOLAS KEVIN LUOMA Date of Birth: march 10, 1991.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Nicholas Kevin Luoma, died August 22, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Camille and Kevin Luoma, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: August 2, 2023

CAMILLE AND KEVIN LUOMA

Personal Representatives

2980 Ellsworth Road

Perry, Michigan 48872

Telephone No. (517) 896-3444

DARREN FINDLING P51350

Attorney at Law

414 W. Fifth Street

Royal Oak, Michigan 48076

Telephone No. (248) 399-3300

Publish: August 5, 2023

