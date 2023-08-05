NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40494-DE
Estate of NICHOLAS KEVIN LUOMA Date of Birth: march 10, 1991.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Nicholas Kevin Luoma, died August 22, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Camille and Kevin Luoma, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 2, 2023
CAMILLE AND KEVIN LUOMA
Personal Representatives
2980 Ellsworth Road
Perry, Michigan 48872
Telephone No. (517) 896-3444
DARREN FINDLING P51350
Attorney at Law
414 W. Fifth Street
Royal Oak, Michigan 48076
Telephone No. (248) 399-3300
Publish: August 5, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.