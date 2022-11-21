City of Perry Planning Commission

Regularly Scheduled Meetings – 2023

*Monday, January 9, 2023

Monday, February 6, 2023

Monday, March 6, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday June 5, 2023

*Monday, July 3, 2023

**Monday, August 7, 2023

*Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023

**Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023

NOTE: Meetings are held on the 1st Monday of each month, except for dates with *. Meetings are at 7:00pm in Perry City Council Chambers.

Exceptions to location of a meeting are marked with ** and will be held on the third floor of City Hall if there will be an election.

Publish: November 21 and 28, 2022

