NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40546-DE
Estate of LEONARD MAGNUS VIK Date of Birth: January 12, 1933.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Leonard Magnus Vik, died December 17, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Renee Vandemark, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 9, 2023
RENEE VANDEMARK
Personal Representative
103 Warren Street
Byron, Michigan 48418
Telephone No. (810) 599-7033
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney at Law
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: June 12, 2023
