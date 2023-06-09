CITY OF OWOSSO REGULAR MEETING OF THE
CITY COUNCIL MINUTES SYNOPSIS,
MONDAY, JUNE 05, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Community Water Fluoridation 50-Year Award. Mayor Teich read aloud the proclamation honoring the City for receiving the 2022 Community Water Fluoridation 50-year Award recognizing the City for maintaining proper fluoride levels in its drinking water for the last 50 years. On hand to be recognized were several current and former employees of the Water Department that had a direct hand in the achievement.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Public Hearing - OPRA District– 902 West Main Street. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding the application from DBMA Owosso, LLC to establish an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District for the property located at 902 West Main Street. The following people commented in regard to the proposed district: Dan Nees and Patrice Martin. The Council moved to approve the OPRA district as requested.
Public Hearing - Ordinance Amendment – Chapter 19, Offenses. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed amendment to Chapter 19, Offenses, Sec. 110, Drug Paraphernalia, of the Code of Ordinances to exempt public health personnel participating in harm reduction programs from prosecution for the possession of drug paraphernalia. There were no citizen comments received prior to, or during the meeting. The Council moved to approve the ordinance amendment as proposed, effective June 26, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Don Fields expressed his legal and moral concerns with the upcoming Owosso Pride event at the amphitheater and the drag show bingo event planned by The Sideline Sports Bar, saying that such events will disintegrate society.
Tom Manke noted that this year’s Curwood Festival was fabulous. He went on to criticize the City for the last-minute cancellation of the Memorial Day Parade and question why the City no longer has an auxiliary police force for such events.
Patricia VanLuven said she was glad that Owosso Pride is able to hold events in town saying such events were beneficial for members, as well as their family and friends. She went on to say that there are different interpretations of morality and that no one can force a single interpretation onto everyone.
Jennifer Clark, Gold Star Mother, said she was upset that the City failed to have a Memorial Day parade while the Curwood parade went ahead. She felt it was the City’s responsibility for putting on the Memorial Day parade and that they had failed all veterans by not holding one.
Sandy Harvey said she is a 40-year member of the VFW Auxiliary and there has always been a Memorial Day parade in town. She said they had prepared for the parade and then the City called it off without reason.
Eddie Urban said he was disappointed the Memorial Day parade didn’t happen this year. He said he would like to see a group of volunteers take over responsibility for the parade in the future. He also noted that men wear dresses in some other cultures and that not every church shuns gay people.
Karen Horn, VFW Auxiliary member and long-time leader, said she is sorry that the Memorial Day parade did not take place this year. She said we need to do a better job educating our young people to respect the flag and veterans so something like this can never happen again.
Council member Law commented that it was unbelievable that the City did not hold a Memorial Day parade this year. He said there is a standing TCO for the Memorial Day parade and asked why it was ignored. He said the City should have had staff scheduled to cover the parade months ago. He went on to say that the veteran’s organizations are not completely blameless for the parade being canceled as they are notoriously late in organizing the event. He asked that they be courteous to City employees by reaching out to them and planning ahead in the future.
City Manager Henne said he had spoken with leaders of both the VFW and the American Legion and apologized for any role the City played in the cancellation of the parade. He said he is determined to make sure this does not happen again and has personally volunteered to help organize the parade going forward but cautioned that no one person can do the job alone, that organizers cannot wait until the last minute to prepare, and that the City’s standing TCO does not organize the parade it simply grants permission to use the street.
Mayor Teich said we had all fallen victim to assumption this year, everyone assumed that someone else was taking care of things. He suggested forming a standing committee to organize the parade each year to avoid a similar situation in the future. Lastly, he apologized, saying he was not present at Oakhill Cemetery for the ceremony on Monday. He said he was in St. Johns at the cemetery where his father is buried, but he recognizes now that he should have participated in Owosso’s ceremony. He said he recognizes what Memorial Day means and vowed to be there next year.
Councilmember Olson asked if there are any other standing TCOs that Council needs to be aware of. Staff indicated they did not know of any off-hand.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Set Public Hearing – Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate – 902 W. Main Street. Set a public hearing for Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. to receive citizen comment regarding the application from DBMA Owosso, LLC for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate for the property at 902 West Main Street.
Street Closure Request - Open Streets Owosso. Approved request from the Shiawassee Family YMCA for the closure of Water Street from Exchange Street to Mason Street for the Open Streets Owosso – 2023 event on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and authorized Traffic Control Order No. 1498 formalizing the action.
Boards and Commissions Appointments. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointments:
* Indicates reappointment
Recreation Services Agreement – Lions Field. Approved proposed Recreation Services Agreement with Michigan Pirates Baseball for use of Lions Field for youth baseball practices and games for a period expiring December 31, 2026.
USDA Rural Development Grant Acceptance – Ambulance. Approved acceptance of an Emergency Rural Health Care Grant from the USDA Rural Development Agency to assist with the purchase of an ambulance and authorized the mayor and city clerk to execute any necessary documents.
USDA Rural Development Grant Acceptance – Heart Monitors. Approved acceptance of an Emergency Rural Health Care Grant from the USDA Rural Development Agency to assist with the purchase of three heart monitors/defibrillators and authorized the mayor and city clerk to execute any necessary documents.
Change Order - WWTP Solids Handling Project. Approved Change Order No. 2 to the contract with Sorensen Gross Company for the WWTP Solids Handling Improvements Project increasing the contract by $13,068.00 and extending completion deadlines, contingent upon receipt of approval by EGLE (2022 CWSRF project), and approved payment to the contractor up to the contract amount, including Change Order No. 2, upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
General Engineering Services Contracts. Approved contract with the Spicer Group, Fleis &
Vandenbrink Engineering, Inc., ENG, Inc., and Orchard Hiltz& McCliment to provide professional engineering services for future engineering projects in accordance with the City Purchasing Policy for a period, renewed annually, through June 30, 2026.
Sole Source Purchase Authorization – LimeCure-25. Waived competitive bidding requirements, approved the sole source purchase of 6 totes of LimeCure-25 from Applied Specialties Inc. in the amount of $1.15/lb for each 6-tote lot totaling $17,077.50, further approved a contingency amount of $17,077.50 for the purchase of a second 6-tote lot if necessary, and authorized payment based on unit prices for actual quantities required for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
Check Register – May 2023. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $2,450,709.37 through May 31, 2023.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
CDBG Section 3 Policy Update. Approved update to the Section 3 Policy, originally adopted September 16, 2019, required by the State of Michigan and the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) to remain eligible for future grant funding.
Marijuana License Amendment Request. Authorized a change in ownership of the Medical Marihuana Provisioning Center License and the Adult Use Recreational Retail License located at 117 East Main Street from Sandds Owosso Inc. dba OZ Cannabis to HG Lansing LLC dba Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Reduced Debt Millage Rate Calculation. Approved a decreased debt millage rate (streets) from 2.4713 mills to 2.0646 mills to meet IRS tax-exempt government bond regulations.
Service Contracts & Interdepartmental Loan – 114-116 West Main Street Rental Rehabilitation Project. Approved service contracts required for the CDBG Rental Rehabilitation Project at 114-116 West Main Street, and authorized an inter-fund, zero-interest loan in the amount of $62,500.00 from the General Fund to the Housing and Redevelopment Fund (254) to cover initial project expenses, with reimbursement from the State of Michigan CDBG Program and Ruesswood REI Group, LLC (developer).
Loan Write-Off - Brownfield Redevelopment Plan District #21. Approved writing off the loan (due from BRA) in an amount not to exceed $10,000.00 associated with the property at 152 Howard Street in 2022 as a part of Brownfield Redevelopment Plan District #21 – 152 Howard Street.
Loan Write-Off – Emergency Response Loan – O.Marie’s LLC. Authorized writing off the Downtown Revolving Loan Fund Emergency Response Loan associated with O. Marie’s LLC in the amount of +/- $3,065.81 and reclassed $2,969.08 of such balance as allowance for bad debt on the General Ledger.
Long-Term Advancement Amendment – Brownfield Redevelopment District #3 TiAl Products, Inc. Approved reducing the interest rate to zero (0%) for the interdepartmental long-term advancement for Brownfield Redevelopment District #3 TiAl Products, Inc. beginning July 1, 2023 due to a reduction in TIF captures.
COMMUNICATIONS
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – April 2023.
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of May 3, 2023.
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of May 8, 2023.
Downtown Historic District Commission. Minutes of May 17, 2023.
WWTP Review Board. Minutes of May 23, 2023.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of May 24, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke said he felt that blame for the cancellation of the Memorial Day parade was with the Public Safety Director.
Pastor Bill Moull asked if a moment of silence could be held for those that laid down their lives for our country. The request was granted, and a moment of silence was observed by all those present.
Don Fields said Sec. 4-191 of the City Code defines cross-dressing as sexual activity and asked if the City was going to allow an establishment in the City to hold adult entertainment without a permit to do so.
Eddie Urban said he had been wrongfully banned from a local shuttle service that provides veterans with a ride to medical appointments for excessive swearing, and now he has missed three different appointments because he didn’t have a ride. He said he doesn’t normally swear when speaking but he was telling stories from Vietnam.
Mike Eckmyre, Army veteran, said that what discouraged him the most as a veteran was seeing how little respect people show to veterans. He said that we need to hold parents and schools responsible for teaching young people to respect veterans.
Councilmember Haber asked staff to address Mr. Field’s questions. City Attorney Gould said it would be difficult to determine if the proposed drag show bingo event would violate the ordinance because there is no way to determine if it will exceed the standards of the ordinance before it takes place, nor can they take punitive action unless a law is broken.
Councilmembers Law and Olson suggested the ordinance be reviewed to make sure that it reflects the changes that have taken place in society.
NEXT MEETING
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 9:05 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Publish: June 9, 2023
