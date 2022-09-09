NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE/TRUST ESTATE

GARY D. EVA,

Date of birth: July 13, 1938

TO ALL CREDITORS: *

The decedent, GARY D. EVA, who was domiciled at 144 Sylvia Drive, Caledonia Township, Michigan 48817, died on July 18, 2022. There is no personal representative of the decedent’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of the decedent and/or the GARY EVA REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MAY 7, 2013, are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to

BRIAN K. EVA,

Successor Trustee

4735 Waugh Road

Owosso, Michigan 48867

within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice

James Paprocki P85832

Attorney for the GARY EVA REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MAY 7, 2013

SHEA AIELLO, PLLC

26100 American Drive

Second Floor

Southfield, Michigan 48034

(248) 354-0224

Publish: September 9, 2022

