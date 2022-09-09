NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE/TRUST ESTATE
GARY D. EVA,
Date of birth: July 13, 1938
TO ALL CREDITORS: *
The decedent, GARY D. EVA, who was domiciled at 144 Sylvia Drive, Caledonia Township, Michigan 48817, died on July 18, 2022. There is no personal representative of the decedent’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of the decedent and/or the GARY EVA REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MAY 7, 2013, are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to
BRIAN K. EVA,
Successor Trustee
4735 Waugh Road
Owosso, Michigan 48867
within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice
James Paprocki P85832
Attorney for the GARY EVA REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MAY 7, 2013
SHEA AIELLO, PLLC
26100 American Drive
Second Floor
Southfield, Michigan 48034
(248) 354-0224
Publish: September 9, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.