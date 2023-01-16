NOTICE OF HEARING
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 2022-40289-CA
In the matter of PATRICIA ANN BRANDT, an Individual Alleged to Need Protection
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS including: Any and All Unknown Children of Patricia A. Brandt whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following.
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on February 1, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. at 110 E. Mack St. #1, Corunna, MI 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 for the following purpose: Petition for Appointment of Conservator and/or Protective Order.
Date: January 11, 2023
RANEA LAJEWSKI/
DURAND SENIOR CARE & REHAB
Petitioner
8750 Monroe Rd.
Durand, MI 48429
Telephone No. (989) 288-3166
Lebenbom & Rothman, P.C.
ANDREW R. ROTHMAN P34237
Attorney at Law
2701 Troy Center Drive, Suite 450
Troy, MI 48084
Telephone No. (248) 362-9699
Publish: January 16, 2023
