NOTICE OF HEARING

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

FILE NO. 2022-40289-CA

In the matter of PATRICIA ANN BRANDT, an Individual Alleged to Need Protection

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS including: Any and All Unknown Children of Patricia A. Brandt whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following.

TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on February 1, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. at 110 E. Mack St. #1, Corunna, MI 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 for the following purpose: Petition for Appointment of Conservator and/or Protective Order.

Date: January 11, 2023

RANEA LAJEWSKI/

DURAND SENIOR CARE & REHAB

Petitioner

8750 Monroe Rd.

Durand, MI 48429

Telephone No. (989) 288-3166

Lebenbom & Rothman, P.C.

ANDREW R. ROTHMAN P34237

Attorney at Law

2701 Troy Center Drive, Suite 450

Troy, MI 48084

Telephone No. (248) 362-9699

Publish: January 16, 2023

(0) comments

