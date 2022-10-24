NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Wally L. Beeman Revocable Living Trust uad 3/19/2018, amd. 7/10/2020
In the matter of the Wally L. Beeman Revocable Living Trust
Date of Birth: June 17, 1961
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The decedent settlor and original trustee, Wally L. Beeman, who lived at 9816 W. Krouse Road, Ovid, Michigan 48866, died on September 19, 2022. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to John D. Beeman, successor trustee, c/o 312 N. Water Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: October 20, 2022 John D. Beeman
Successor Trustee
c/o 312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Rebecca C. McClear, PLC P25674
Attorney for Trustee
312 N. Water Street Owosso, Michigan 48867
(989) 725-8189
Publish: October 24, 2022
