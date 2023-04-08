PUBLIC NOTICE TO
CITY OF OWOSSO
PROPERTY OWNERS
REGARDING UNPAID UTILITY CHARGES
PURSUANT to Section 15.4 of the Owosso City Charter and at the direction of the Owosso City Council, notice is hereby given that all unpaid utility charges for utility services remaining unpaid for a period of three months or more as of March 31, 2023 and not paid by April 30, 2023 will be spread upon the City’s tax roll against the premises to which such utility charges were supplied or furnished, and such charges shall then be spread upon the City’s tax roll with a surcharge of ten percent thereof added and shall be collected in the same manner as the City taxes.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
Publish: April 8, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.