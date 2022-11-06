NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING
SHIAWASEE DISTRICT
LIBRARY BOARD
SHIAWASSEE DISTRICT LIBRARY
Wednesday, November 16th, 2022
at 7:00 p.m.
The Shiawassee District Library Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed Library budget for the fiscal year December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 on November 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Durand Memorial Library 700 N. Saginaw St., Durand, MI 48429.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.
A copy of the budget, including the proposed property tax millage rates, is available for public inspection on the Library’s website, www.mysdl.org. The budget is also available for public inspection at the Shiawassee District Library Owosso Branch located at 502 W. Main St. Owosso, MI 48867, during business hours, by calling 989-725-5134.
The Library must hold a public hearing before the final adoption of the budget. Any interested person will be given the opportunity to be heard at the public hearing regarding the proposed budget.
Dated: November 3, 2022 Kimberly White
Shiawassee District Library
502 W. Main St.
Owosso, MI 48867
(989) 725-5134
Publish: November 6, 2022
