State of Michigan Judicial Circuit Court Shiawassee County
208 Shiawassee St., Corunna, MI 48817
989-743-2262
ORDER REGARDING ALTERNATEIVE SERVICE
Case No.: 2023-7683-CK
Plaintiff:
Theodore Underwood, Jr
4920 S. M-52
Owosso, MI 48867
Plaintiff’s attorney:
Justin D. English (P71565)
120 W. Exchange St., Suite 104
Owosso, MI 48867
989-472-4242
Defendant:
Solomon Investments Inc, A Michigan Corporation
R/A Todd Elliott: 5900 Hibbard Rd, Corunna, MI 48817
Nicole Trunzo: 35919 Lake Unity Nursery Rd., Fruitland Park, FL 94731
Mary Quinn: 2385 N. Wild Blossom, East Lansing, MI
Alan Bartlett: c/o FCI McKean, P.O. Box 80003
Bradford, PA 16701 – (814-362-8900)
TO: THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS
ORDER FOR ALTERNATIVE SERVICE
THE COURT FINDS:
Service of process upon defendant, Solomon Investments Inc, A Michigan Corporation: R/A Todd Elliott, cannot reasonable be made as provided in MCR 2.105 and MCR 2.107(B)(1)(b) and service of process may be made in a manner that is reasonable calculated to give the defendant actual notice of the proceedings and an opportunity to be heard.
IT IS ORDERED:
Service of the summons and complaint and a copy of this order shall be made by the following method(s):
a. First-class mail to 5900 Hibbard Rd., Corunna, MI 48817
d. Other: Publication in the Argus Press Newspaper. Defendant, Solomon Investment Inc, to answer within twenty-eight (28) days of publication.
For each method used, proof of service must be filed promptly with the court.
Date: May 3, 2023 /s/ Matthew J. Stewart (P58047), Circuit Court Judge
SUMMONS
Civil Case – A civil action between these parties or other parties arising out of the transaction or occurrence alleged in the complaint has been filed in this Court, where it was given case number 23-7683-CK and assigned to Judge Matthew J. Stewart.
This action remains pending.
SUMMONS
Notice to Defendant: in the name of the people of the State of Michigan you are notified:
1. You are being sued.
2. YOU HAVE 21 DAYS after receiving this summons and a complaint to file a written answer with the court and serve a copy on the other party or take other lawful action with the court (28 days if you were served by mail or you were served outside this state).
3. If you do not answer or take other action within the time allowed, judgement may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
4. If you require special accommodations to use the court because of a disability or if you require a foreign language interpreter to help you fully participate in court proceedings, please contact the court immediately to make arrangements.
Issue Date:3/2/2023
Expiration Date:6/1/2023
Extended Expiration Date: 8/1/2023
COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE
NOW COMES the Plaintiff, Theodore Charles Underwood, Jr., by and through his attorney, Justin D. English, and for his Complaint to Quiet Title states the following:
1. That the real property in question is located in Shiawassee County, Michigan and is legally described as follows: (hereinafter the “Property”).
The land referred to in this commitment is described as follows: City of Corunna, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan:
The South 16 3/4 feet of Lot 1, ALSO the North 17.5 feet of Lot 4, Block 24, Original plat of the Village (now City) of Corunna, Shiawassee County, Michigan, according to the recorded plat thereof, as recorded in Liber B of Deeds, Page 515, Shiawassee County Records.
2. That Defendant, Solomon Investments, Inc. is a Michigan Corporation doing business in Shiawassee County, Michigan.
3. That Defendant, Nichole Trunzd is a resident of Fruitland Park, Florida.
4. That Defendant, Mary Quinn is a resident of East Lansing, Michigan.
5. That Defendant, Alan Barlett is a resident of Phoenix, Arizona.
6. That the parties obtained title to the Property by virtue of a Personal Representative Deed after the passing of the prior title owner, Theodore Charles Underwood, Sr. (Ex. 2.)
7. That Melvin Underwood has already deeded his interest in the Property to the Plaintiff by quit claim deed and is therefore not a party to this matter. (Ex. 3.)
8. That the common address of the Property is 123/125 Shiawassee Street, Corunna, MI 48817.
9. That the parties’ predecessor in interest filed for land contract forfeiture against Defendant Solomon Investments, Inc. and obtained a judgment of possession, however, no writ of eviction was ever entered. (Ex. 4, Shiawassee County District Court, File No. 07-1029-SP register of actions.)
10. That the parties’ predecessors in interest entered into a land contract with Eric Cleveland and Lisa Cleveland on or about March have entered into a new land contract to sell the Property to Eric Cleveland. (See Ex. 5.)
11. That Eric Cleveland is ready, willing, and able to satisfy the required payoff of the Land Contract, however, due to the issues with title and the unwillingness of some of the Defendants to sign the necessary documents to convey clear title to Eric Cleveland this action to Quiet Title is necessary to give the Plaintiff authority to convey clear title to Eric Cleveland.
12. That the proceeds from the land contract payoff, upon obtaining authority to convey clear title and having done so, will be divided between the Plaintiff and the individual Defendants (not including Solomon Investments, Inc.) for payment of their respective interests in the Property.
13. That even though the Property was conveyed to the individual parties by Personal Representative deed, the land contract was not assigned to them in conjunction with the transfer of the deed and therefore to convey clear title, the Plaintiff needs an order from this Court conveying the proceeds to them as requested hereinafter. (See Ex. 6, title commitment.)
14. That in the event the relief requested herein is denied, the Plaintiff and individual Defendants would be in default under the terms of their land contract with Eric Cleveland.
WHEREFORE the Plaintiff prays that this Honorable Court enter an order clearing title in the Property in the name of Plaintiff thereby giving Plaintiff authority to convey clear title to Eric Cleveland clear title to the Property upon payoff of the land contract and order that the proceeds be divided between the Plaintiff (40% due to receiving Melvin Underwood’s interest), Nicole Trunzo (20%), Mary Quinn (20%) and Alan Bartlett (20%) and award any other relief deemed to be fair and equitable and within the good conscience of this Court.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Justin D. English
Justin D. English (P71565)
Attorney for Plaintiff
Publish: June 7, 14 and 21, 2023
