NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40158-DE
Estate of DIANNE FAE SHINN Date of Birth: September 17, 1951.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Dianne Fae Shinn, died October 24, 2019.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Robert J. Shinn, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 23, 2022
ROBERT J. SHINN
Personal representative
8945 W. Hibbard Rd.
Ovid, Michigan 48866
Telephone No. (989) 277-2143
Wieber Green, PC
JOHN E. WEIBER P28441
Attorney at Law
201 E. State St.
St. Johns, Michigan 48879
Telephone No. (989) 224-9449
Publish: August 26, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.