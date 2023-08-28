Village of Lennon
Publication notice for public hearing on Variance Application #23-01
The Village of Lennon Council will conduct a public hearing on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Village of Lennon Hall located at 11904 Lennon Road, Lennon, Michigan 48449 regarding Variance Application #23-01. Variance Application #23-01 filed by Terry Kemp on behalf of Lennon Mini Storage requests a variance from the Village of Lennon Zoning Ordinance setback requirements for properties zoned Commercial B. A complete copy of Variance Application #23-01 with all corresponding documents and a copy of all Village of Lennon Ordinances can be obtained at the Village of Lennon Hall located at 11904 Lennon Road, Lennon, Michigan 48849 during regular business hours or on the Village of Lennon web site at villageoflennon.org.
Publish: August28, 2023
