PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
WHEN: Thursday, December 1, 2022
WHERE: Board of Commissioner Chambers
Surbeck Building
201 North Shiawassee Street
Corunna, MI 48817
TIME: 10:00 a.m.
In accordance with MCL 168.209(2)
Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, Prosecutor Scott Koerner and County Clerk Caroline Wilson will convene to begin the process of filling the upcoming vacancy of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s position.
Caroline D. Wilson
Shiawassee County Clerk
Publish: November 30, 2022
