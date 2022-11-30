PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

WHEN: Thursday, December 1, 2022

WHERE: Board of Commissioner Chambers

Surbeck Building

201 North Shiawassee Street

Corunna, MI 48817

TIME: 10:00 a.m.

In accordance with MCL 168.209(2)

Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, Prosecutor Scott Koerner and County Clerk Caroline Wilson will convene to begin the process of filling the upcoming vacancy of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s position.

Caroline D. Wilson

Shiawassee County Clerk

Publish: November 30, 2022

