SOUTHWEST SHIAWASSEE
EMERGENCY SERVICES ALLIANCE ORDINANCE 1 OF 2023
AMENDED FEES FOR SERVICES
An ordinance to amend the service fee schedule of the Authority.
THE SOUTHWEST SHIAWASSEE EMERGENCY SERVICES ALLIANCE ORDAINS:
Subsections 4(A) and (B) of Ordinance 1 of 2004 are amended to read as follows:
“Section 4. Service rates.
Service charges be calculated as follows:
B. Ambulance services shall be billed as follows:
*Advanced Life Support Emergency Transport $675.00
Advanced Life Support Non-Emergency Transport $625.00
*Advanced Life Support II Emergency Transport $850.00
Specialty Care Transport $950.00
*Basic Life Support Emergency Transport $525.00
Basic Life Support Non-Emergency Transport $425.00
No Transport (Non-Resident) $100.00
No Transport (Resident) $0.00
Paramedic Intercept $200.00
*Additional Per Loaded Mile $15.00
Non-Sufficient Funds Fee: Not to exceed current Bank NSF fee rate.
* Indicates a modification from the previous year.
These changes shall be in addition to any charges assessed under the preceding subparagraph.”
All other sections and subsections remain unchanged.
This ordinance shall be effective on February 1, 2023, following publication.
Adopted: December 19, 2022
SOUTHWEST SHIAWASSEE
EMERGENCY SERVICES ALLIANCE
12/19/2022
Mark Fraser
Vice Chairman of the Governing Board
12/19/2022
Lori Godfrey, Secretary
CERTIFICATION
I, Lori Godfrey, the duly appointed Secretary of the Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance, do hereby certify as follows:
1. The foregoing is the true, accurate and complete text of Ordinance 1 of 2023 adopted by the Governing Board of the Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance at a regular meeting on December 19, 2022.
2. The foregoing ordinance was moved for adoption by Mark Fraser, supported by Tom Deming, and adopted by the following vote: Yes 9: No 0.
3. The Governing Board members voted as follows:
Yeas: Tim DeLau, Nick Spaniola, Janet Sprague, Jeff Harris, Mark Fraser, Tom Deming, Bob Porter, Phyllis Dickerson and Bob Peterson
Nays: None
Abstaining: None
Absent: Lori Godfrey
4. The foregoing ordinance was recorded in the minutes of the meeting of the governing body of the Authority on December 20, 2021; and
5. The foregoing ordinance was published on January 23, 2023 in The Argus-Press a newspaper circulating within the jurisdiction of the Authority.
Dated: January 11, 2023
Lori Godfrey, Secretary
Publish: January 23, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.