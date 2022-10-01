UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE
STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT, AND CIRCULATION
(All Periodicals Publications Except Requester Publications) Publication Title – The Argus-Press; Publication Number – 416-280; Filing Date – September 30, 2022; Issue Frequency – Daily, except generally accepted holidays; Number of Issues Published Annually – 359; Annual Subscription Price – Local $185.00, Other $390.00; Complete Mailing Address of Known Office of Publication – 201 East Exchange Street, Owosso, MI 48867-3094 (Shiawassee County); Contact Person – Kirk Tobey; Telephone - (989) 725-5136; Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher – 201 East Exchange Street, Owosso, MI 48867-3094 (Shiawassee County); Full Names and Complete Mailing Addresses of Publisher, Editor, and Managing Editor – Publisher: Thomas E. Campbell, 201 East Exchange Street, Owosso, MI 48867-3094; Editor: Thomas E. Campbell, 201 East Exchange Street, Owosso, MI 48867-3094; Managing Editor: Ryan K. Weiss, 201 East Exchange Street, Owosso, MI 48867-3094; Owner (If the publication is owned by a corporation, give the name and address of the corporation immediately followed by the names and addresses of all stockholders owning or holding 1 percent or more of the total amount of stock. If not owned by a corporation, give the names and addresses of the individual owners. If owned by a partnership or other unincorporated firm, give its name and address as well as those of each individual owner. If the publication is published by a nonprofit organization, give its name and address.) – Thomas E. Campbell, 1387 North Chipman Road, Owosso, MI 48867; Richard E. Campbell Trust uad 1/27/2005, 8 Orsini Dr., Larchmont, NY 10538; Known Bondholders, Mortgagees, and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent or More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or Other Securities – None;
Tax Status: The purpose, function, and nonprofit status of this organization and the exempt status for federal income tax purposes: Has Not Changed During Preceding 12 Months. Publication Title: The Argus-Press; Issue Date for Circulation Data Below, September 15, 2021; Extent and Nature of Circulation, daily newspaper circulated in Shiawassee County and parts of the surrounding counties.
Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months; a. Total Number of Copies (Net press run) 4,961; b. Paid Circulation (By Mail and Outside the Mail); (1) Mailed Out-side-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies) 42; (2) Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies), 0; (3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS® 4,909; (4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS (e.g., First-Class Mail®), 0; c. Total Paid Distribution [Sum of 15b (1), (2), (3), and (4)] 4,951; d. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (By Mail and Outside the Mail) (1) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541, 0; (2) Free or Nominal Rate In-County Copies Included on PS Form 3541, 0; (3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS (e.g., First-Class Mail), 0; (4) Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail (Carriers or other means), 0; e. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (Sum of 15d (1), (2), (3) and (4)), 0; f. Total Distribution (Sum of 15c and 15e), 4,951; g. Copies not Distributed, 10; h. Total (Sum of 15f and g), 4,961; i. Percent Paid (15c divided by 15f times 100), 100%; No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: a. Total Number of Copies (Net press run) 4,688; b. Paid Circulation (By Mail and Outside the Mail); (1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies) 44; (2) Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (In-clude paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies), 0; (3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS® 4,632; (4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS (e.g., First-Class Mail®), 0; c. Total Paid Distribution [Sum of 15b (1), (2), (3), and (4)] 4,676; d. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (By Mail and Outside the Mail) (1) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Cop-ies included on PS Form 3541, 0; (2) Free or Nominal Rate In-County Copies Included on PS Form 3541, 0; (3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS (e.g., First-Class Mail), 0; (4) Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail (Carriers or other means), 0; e. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (Sum of 15d (1), (2), (3) and (4)), 0; f. Total Distribution (Sum of 15c and 15e), 4,676; g. Copies not Distributed, 12; h. Total (Sum of 15f and g), 4,688; i. Percent Paid (15c divided by 15f times 100), 100%; Electronic Copy Circulation
Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months; a. Paid Electronic Copies, 0; b. Total Paid Print Copies (Line 15c) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a), 4,951; c. Total Print Distribution (Line 15f) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a), 4,951; d. Percent Paid (Both Print & Electronic Copies) (16b divided by 16c times 100), 100%.
No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date; a. Paid Electronic Copies, 0; b. Total Paid Print Copies (Line 15c) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a), 4,676; c. Total Print Distribution (Line 15f) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a), 4,676; d. Percent Paid (Both Print & Electronic Copies) (16b divided by 16c times 100), 100%.
I certify that 50% of all my distributed copies (electronic and print) are paid above a nominal price.
Publication of Statement of Ownership - If the publication is a general publication, publication of this statement is required. Will be printed in the September 30, 2022 issue of this publication.
Signature and Title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager, or Owner: Thomas E. Campbell, President and Publisher Date: September 28, 2022.
I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties).
Publish: October 1, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.