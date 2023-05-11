NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40476-DE
Estate of JUDITH ANN BONIFIELD Date of Birth: April 6, 1940.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Judith Ann Bonifield, died February 15, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cheryl Johnston, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: May 8, 2023
Cheryl Johnston
Personal representative
11007 North Pearson Road
Shelby Township, Michigan 48315
Telephone No. (586) 488-9120
DANIELLE P. MCCLUSKEY P40583
Attorney at Law
840 Lone Tree Road
Milford, Michigan 48380
Telephone No. (248) 889-3931
Publish: May 11, 2023
