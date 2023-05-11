NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40476-DE

Estate of JUDITH ANN BONIFIELD Date of Birth: April 6, 1940.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Judith Ann Bonifield, died February 15, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cheryl Johnston, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: May 8, 2023

Cheryl Johnston

Personal representative

11007 North Pearson Road

Shelby Township, Michigan 48315

Telephone No. (586) 488-9120

DANIELLE P. MCCLUSKEY P40583

Attorney at Law

840 Lone Tree Road

Milford, Michigan 48380

Telephone No. (248) 889-3931

Publish: May 11, 2023

