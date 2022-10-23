TO ALL CREDITORS:
The Settlor, Joyce C. Waite (date of birth, 05/01/1941), died 08/30/2022. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom letters of administration have been issued.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Clendon S. Waite and Joyce C. Waite Living Trust dated February 13, 2015, as amended, will be forever barred unless presented to Leydorf Law Firm, PLLC, legal representative for the trustee, within four months after the date of publication.
Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.
Nicholas A. Leydorf (P69245)
Leydorf Law Firm, PLLC
909 N. Washington Ave.
Lansing, MI 48906
517-388-6800
Publish: October 23, 2022
