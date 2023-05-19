Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice.
Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM on JUNE 21, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information.
Default has been made in the conditions of a mortgage made by Stephanie M. Hall, a married woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for lender and lender’s successors and/or assigns, Mortgagee, dated May 4, 2021 and recorded May 10, 2021 in Liber 1282, Page 419 Shiawassee County Records, Michigan. Said mortgage is now held by ALLIED FIRST BANK, SB DBA SERVBANK, by assignment. There is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of One Hundred Two Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Six and 29/100 Dollars ($102,966.29).
Under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and the statute in such case made and provided, notice is hereby given that said mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at public vendue at the place of holding the circuit court within Shiawassee County, Michigan at 10:00 AM on JUNE 21, 2023.
Said premises are located in the Township of RUSH, Shiawassee County Michigan, and are described as:
PARCEL 1 - A part of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 14, Township 8 North, Range 2 East, RushTownship, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as commencing on the North line of MainStreet 237.60 feet East and 33 feet North of South 1/4 Post of said Section, thence West 38.5feet, North 1 degree 20’00” East 105 feet, thence West 29.7 feet, thence Northeasterly alongcurve of MCRR Railway to a point 187.44 feet North 1 degree 20’00” East and 46.20 feet Westof point of beginning, thence East 46.20 feet and thence South to beginning.PARCEL 2 - A part of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 14, Township 8 North, Range 2 East, RushTownship, Shiawassee County Michigan, described as commencing on the North line of MainStreet 199.1 feet East of South 1/4 post and 33 feet North of South Section line, thence North 1degree 20’00” East 105 feet North 88 degrees 40’00” West 29.7 feet, thence along curve ofMCRR Railway being 50 feet distance from Ely Rail on long chord South 15 degrees 14’00”West to North line of Main Street, thence South 88 degrees 40’00” East 54.09 feet to beginning.The above parcel as described by the Shiawassee Tax Roll as: Section 14, Town 8 North, Range2 East, Commencing on North line of Main Street 237.60 feet East and 33 feet North of South1/4 post of Section; thence West 92.59 feet; thence along curve of MCRR Railroad right of waybeing 50 feet distant from Easterly rail on long chord South 15 degrees 14 minutes West to Northline of Main Street to a point 187.44 feet and North 1 degree 20 minutes East and 46.20 feetWest of point of beginning; thence East 46.20 feet; thence South to point of beginning.
116 W. Main, Henderson, Michigan 48841
The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA §600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale.
If the property is sold at foreclosure sale, pursuant to MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damage to the property during the redemption period.
Dated: May 19, 2023
File No. 23-004353
Firm Name: Orlans PC
Firm Address: 1650 West Big Beaver Road, Troy MI 48084
Firm Phone Number: (248) 502.1400
(05-19)(06-09)
Publish: May 19, 26, June 2 and 9, 2023
