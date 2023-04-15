PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF CORUNNA
WEED CONTROL
It shall be the duty of the owner of any premises within the city to maintain yards and vacant lots free of the following:
Growth of noxious weeds, growth of grass or other rank vegetation over six (6) inches in height, any accumulation of dead weeds, grass or brush on any lot less than one (1) acre in size. On lots in excess of one (1) acre in size, no person owning any premises shall permit or maintain within fifty (50) feet from the edge of the street or property line, any growth of anxious weeds; nor any growth of grass or other rank vegetation to a greater height than six (6) inches on the average; nor any accumulation of dead weeds, grass or brush.
Failure to comply will result in action by the city to remove the weeds, grass or brush. Department costs and additional fees will be charged to the owner.
(City Ordinance 23-04)
Jennifer Stout
City Clerk
Publish: April 15 and 22, 2023
