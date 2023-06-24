PUBLIC NOTICE
BURNS TOWNSHIP
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that Burns Township Board will be discussing entering into a contract with Antrim Township to provide fire services to the township during the Regular Board Meeting, Monday, July 10, 2023 at 7:30 pm.
Shirley Riley
Burns Township Clerk
Publish: June 24, 2023
