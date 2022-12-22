NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE JAMES C. McNAMARA AND PATRICIA R. McNAMARA TRUST
In the matter of The James C. McNamara and Patricia R. McNamara Trust Date of Trust: September 14, 2004.
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Patricia R. McNamara, who lived in 245 Caledonia Drive, Owosso, Michigan, 48867, died on October 1, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate/trust will be forever barred unless presented to Barbara BakerOmerod, Attorney for Successor Trustee, at 401 S. Shiawassee St., Owosso, MI 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Date: December 14, 2022
BARBARA BAKEROMEROD
for Maureen Farkas,
Successor Trustee
401 S. Shiawassee St.
Owosso, MI 48867
BARBARA BAKEROMEROD P52724
Attorney for Trustee
401 S. Shiawassee St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8222
Publish: December 22, 2022
