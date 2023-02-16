Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.