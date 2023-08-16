Public Notice
RESIDENTS OF THE
VILLAGE OF BYRON
TAKE NOTICE, that the Village of Byron will be conducting Water Hydrant Flushing on Thursday, August 24, 2023 and Friday, August 25, 2023. Resident are advised to use caution with laundry (may cause discoloration) until flushing is completed. Questions, contact Village of Byron at 810-266-5090
Publish August 16, 2023
