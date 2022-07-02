NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bid proposals will be received by the city of Owosso for the:
COURT ORDERED DEMOLITION OF STRUCTURES LOCATED AT
1122 S CEDAR STREET
AND
917 S PARK STREET
ASBESTOS SURVEY REQUIRED (ASBESTOS SURVEY IS LIMITED TO EXTERIOR ONLY AS STRUCTURES ARE UNSAFE FOR ENTRY)
And should be addressed to:
Bid Coordinator
City of Owosso,
301 W. Main St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Sealed bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 for the COURT ORDERED DEMOLITION OF STRUCTURES LOCATED AT 1122 S CEDAR STREET AND 917 S PARK STREET at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
All bids must be in writing and must contain an original signature by an authorized officer of the firm. Electronic bids (i.e., telephonic, FAX, etc.) are NOT acceptable.
All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted:
DEMOLITION OF STRUCTURES AT 1122 S CEDAR STREET AND 917 S PARK STREET
This bid will be considered “All or None”. “All or None” means that bidders are required to submit pricing for all items requested. Any proposal received that does not meet this requirement will be disqualified.
The bidder agrees that if the city accepts their proposal, the bidder will, within 10 consecutive calendar days after receiving notice of this acceptance, enter into a contract to furnish all labor, equipment and tools necessary to execute the work at the unit prices named in the bid proposal and will furnish the surety for performance, for one hundred percent (100%) of this bid, which shall be accepted and approved by the city. No work can begin before August 8, 2022 and all work is to be completed by October 10, 2022.
Hard copies of the proposal and specifications are on file and may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the city’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867. Bid documents are available at no charge on our website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or on the MITN website at www.mitn.info
The city reserves the right to accept any proposal; or to reject any proposal; to waive irregularities in a proposal; or to negotiate if it appears to be in the best interest of the city of Owosso.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the city’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info
The exterior of the structures to be demolished are available for inspection by prospective bidders by appointment. To schedule an appointment contact – Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director via phone 989-725-0540 or e-mail tanya.buckelew@ci.owosso.mi.us. Request must be received at least five (5) calendar days prior to the bid submission.
Publish: July 2, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.