Burns Township Regular Board
Meeting Minutes, August 7, 2023
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30 pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to accept March 31, 2023 Audit as presented by Ken Berthiaume of Berthiaume & Company. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: David Cowes provided information regarding investment company Michigan CLASS.
Rita Hooley passed out sample contracts for Fire Services with Antrim Township.
Motion to approve L-4029 Tax Rate Request 2023 form as presented. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to send sample contract to provide Fire Services for Antrim Township to attorney for review. With attorneys’ approval sign agreement to provide services for 60 days at the rate of $4,158.58 per month. Roll Call: Aye 5. Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to have attorney review SSESA’s proposed contract amendment. Roll Call: Aye 5. Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve KCI print and mail notice for Public Hearing Ambulance Assessment. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to decide on Early Voting location until further information is available. Aye 5. Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to have September Board meeting Monday, September 11, 2023 due to Labor Day. Aye 5. Nay 0. Motion carried.
Building – SEDP is working on a grant for funding to build a library for Burns Township.
Bridge Closed on New Lothrop Rd. The bridge must be replaced, County has stated it may be closed until 2026 or 2027.
Union Plains Cemetery – The attorney continues to research documents and will advise how to move forward.
Shiawassee County Community Development-Draft Renewable Energy District will be discussed at the September meeting.
Extended Public Comment – None
Next regular board meeting will be September 11, 2023 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 9:01 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish August 14, 2023
