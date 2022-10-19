ORDER REGARDING
ALTERNATE SERVICE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COUNTY PROBATE
208 N. Shiawassee Street
Corunna, MI 48817
Court Telephone no. (989) 743-2239
CASE NO. 22-7112-DM
AUTUMN NICOLE COFFEY
411 Robbins St
Owosso, MI 48867
Plaintiff
v
NOAH NATHANIEL COFFEY
904 N. Park St.
Owosso, MI 48867
Defendant
/
THE COURT FINDS:
1. Service of process upon the defendant, Noah Nathaniel Coffey cannot be reasonably be made as provided in MCR 2.105 and service of process may be made in a manner that is reasonably calculated to give the defendant actual notice of the proceedings and an opportunity to be heard.
IT IS ORDERED
2. Service of the summons and complaint and a copy of this order shall be made by the following method(s).
a. First-class mail to 940 N. Park St, Owosso, MI 48867
b. Tacking or firmly affixing to the door at 940 N. Park St, Owosso, MI 48867
d. Other: Publication pursuant to MCR 2.106
For each method used, proof of service must be filed promptly with the court. Date: September 26, 2022
Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047
Judge
Publish: October 19 and 26, 2022 and November 2, 2022
