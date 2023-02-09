CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 370 THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Section 670.03(g) is repealed and the following is substituted in its place and stead:
670.03 NOISE
(g) The following shall be prima facie evidence of unnecessary noise: radios, television sets, musical instruments and similar devices, operating, playing or permitting the operation or playing of any radio, television, phonograph, drum, musical instrument, sound amplifier, or similar device which produces or amplifies sound:
(1) In such manner as to create a noise disturbance across a real property boundary;
(2) In such a manner as to create a noise disturbance at fifty feet, (fifteen meters) from such device, when operated in or on a motor vehicle on a public right-of-way or public space or in a boat on public waters;
(3) In such a manner as to create a noise disturbance to any person other than the operator of the device when operated by any passenger on a common carrier.
(4) Repairing, rebuilding, modifying or testing any motor vehicle, motorcycle or motorboat in such a manner as to cause a noise disturbance across a residential area property boundary, shall be prima facie evidence of unnecessary noise.
(h) This ordinance prohibits excessive noise that interrupts your neighbor’s peace and quiet between the hours of 10 pm and 7 am. More specifically, in residential areas, the noise from your home cannot exceed 25 feet from your property line between these hours. (Reference 692.01(a)(8) and (f))
(i) Construction noises due to the erection (including excavating), demolition, alteration, or repair of any building, the excavation and/or grading of streets, highways, or private property is prohibited other than between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
(j) No person shall allow a dog in their care which, by loud, frequent or habitual barking, yelping or howling, causes annoyance to the people of the neighborhood. (Reference 612.04 (a)(5))
This Ordinance shall take effect 30 days from date of publication.
Date Adopted: February 2, 2023
Date Published: February 9, 2023
Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Devin Miller, City Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 19th day of January, 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 2nd day of February, 2023.
Devin Miller,Perry City Clerk
Publish: February 9, 2023
