NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40380-DE
Estate of MARY LOU DOYLE Date of Birth: July 3, 1032.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Mary Lou Doyle, died December 24, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Shawn Doyle and Daniel Doyle, personal representatives, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 8, 2023
SHAWN DOYLE
5611 Shaftsburg Road
Laingsburg, Michigan 48848
and
DANIEL DOYLE
6428 Bennington Road
Laingsburg, Michigan 48848
Personal Representatives
CHRISTINE M. SAVAGE P60174
Attorney at Law
2375 Woodlake Drive, Suite 380
Okemos, Michigan 48864
Telephone No. (517) 908-0900
Publish: June 15, 2023
