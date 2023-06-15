NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40380-DE

Estate of MARY LOU DOYLE Date of Birth: July 3, 1032.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Mary Lou Doyle, died December 24, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Shawn Doyle and Daniel Doyle, personal representatives, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 8, 2023

SHAWN DOYLE

5611 Shaftsburg Road

Laingsburg, Michigan 48848

and

DANIEL DOYLE

6428 Bennington Road

Laingsburg, Michigan 48848

Personal Representatives

CHRISTINE M. SAVAGE P60174

Attorney at Law

2375 Woodlake Drive, Suite 380

Okemos, Michigan 48864

Telephone No. (517) 908-0900

Publish: June 15, 2023

