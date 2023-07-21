NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Estate of LINDA COOK. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Linda Cook, died may 12, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Carol Buckner, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 17, 2023
CAROL BUCKNER
Personal Representative
688 Tyrell Road
Bancroft, Michigan 48414
Telephone No. (517) 599-1869
Publish: July 21, 2023
