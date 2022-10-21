Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process: Public Participation
T-Mobile proposes the construction of a water tank telecommunications facility and associated ground level equipment approximately 120 feet southwest of W. Clinton St. & Shiawassee St., Durand, Shiawassee County, MI. Members of the public interested in submitting comments on the possible effects on historic properties included in or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places may send their comments to Andrew Smith, RESCOM Environmental Corp., PO Box 361 Petoskey, MI 49770 or call 260-385-6999.
Publish: October 21, 2022
