NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION FOR
BYRON AREA SCHOOLS
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE PROPOSED 2022-2023 BUDGET AT THE NEXT REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION FOR BYRON AREA SCHOOLS.
DATE OF MEETING: June 28, 2022
PLACE OF MEETING: Byron Area High School
312 W. Maple St., Byron, MI 48418
TIME OF MEETING: 7:00 PM
TELEPHONE NUMBER OF THE
SUPERINTENDENT’S OFFICE: (810) 266-4881 BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING MINUTES ARE LOCATED AT: 312 W. Maple St.
Byron, MI 48418
A COPY OF THE PROPOSED 2022-2023 BUDGET, INCLUDING THE PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE IS AVAILABLE AT 312 W. MAPLE ST., BYRON, MI 48418 FOR ONSITE REVIEW BY APPT BY CALLING ENTER PHONE.
PURPOSE OF MEETING:
PUBLIC DISCUSSION ON THE PROPOSED 2022-2023 BUDGET.
THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED BUDGET WILL BE A SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING.
THE BOARD MAY NOT ADOPT ITS PROPOSED 2022-2023 BUDGET UNTIL AFTER THE PUBLIC HEARING. (MCL 141.412)
Secretary, Board of Education
BYRON AREA SCHOOLS
Publish: June 12, 2022
