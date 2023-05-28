DRAFT SYNOPSIS
REGULAR MEETING
CALEDONIA CHARTER TOWNSHIP
May 15, 2023
Roll Call:
Present: Supervisor Holek, Clerk Brady, Treasurer Essenburg, Trustee Hagadon, and Trustee Spicer. Trustee Holzheuer and Trustee Krhovsky were absent.
Approval of Bills:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve both the payment of the April 2023 Payroll and the May 2023 Accounts Payable as follows: Payroll checks 26532-26644 in the amount of $15,370.09; Accounts Payable; General Fund Check No 19381-19395 in the amount of $38,539.41, Fire Fund Check No 2217 in the amount of $4,732.47 and Utility-Middletown Water Project Check No. 1009 in the amount of $1,575.00 for a Grand Total of $60,216.97. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, and Spicer. Motion carried.
REVENUE/EXPENDITURE REPORT:
It was moved by Treasurer Essenburg, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the Revenue/Expenditure Reports for April 2023 as presented. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, and Spicer.
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to authorize the Township Treasurer to invest in an Intrafy account for better return on investments. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, and Spicer. Motion carried.
CASH TRANSACTION/TREASURER’S REPORT:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to table the approval of the April Cash Transactions report and Treasurer’s report until the June 19, 2023 board meeting. Motion carried.
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Clerk Brady to have the Township Treasurer present the Treasurer’s report to the Clerk no later than the Friday prior to the monthly board meeting. Motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
APPOINTMENT OF ALTERNATE TO THE SEDP:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Trustee Hagadon to appoint Ron Spicer as Alternate board member on the Shiawassee Economic Development Partner Board. Motion carried.
RIVER TRAIL INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT-$2,000.00
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Clerk Brady to approve the Intergovernmental Agreement for the Joint Management of the Shiawassee River Trail and authorize payment in the amount of $2,000.00 annually. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, and Spicer. Motion carried.
NEXT PHASE MIDDLETOWN PROJECT:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to accept the Proposal from Rowe Engineering for the Caledonia Charter Township Watermain Project. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, and Spicer. Motion carried.
2022 AUDIT:
Sarah Talbot of Hoerner & Geer presented the Board of Trustees and draft of the 2022 audit.
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to accept the draft of the 2022 audit with corrections. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, and Spicer. Motion carried.
CREDIT CARD PAYMENT ADT:
Trustee Spicer stated that we need to work on getting a Credit Card Resolution and Policy for us to pay the ADT monthly payment. There was no action and Trustee Spicer will research additional information.
CONTINUING BUSINESS: NONE
ADJOURNMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to adjourn at 9:06 p.m.
Motion carried.
Publish: May 28, 2023
