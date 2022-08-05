CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
MONDAY, AUGUST 01, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Nicholas L. Pidek and Robert J. Teich, Jr.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Proposed Special Assessment was approved as follows:
Proposed Special Assessment District No. 2022-02 – Hazards and Nuisances. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding proposed Special Assessment District No. 2022-02, Hazards and Nuisances, as it relates to unpaid costs incurred in the altering, repairing, tearing down, abating or removing of hazards and nuisances at 900 Ada Street. The Council approved the special assessment as proposed.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke shared the recent 7th Annual Organic Cruise brought 9,000 attendees to town, with around 400 – 500 cars.
Linda Haddix expressed her frustration that her car was recently towed by the Police Department and she was unable to use a tow company of her choice.
Jeff Turner expressed his distaste for how the Cruise attendees behaved.
Mike Cline expressed concern that Councilmembers don’t follow proper protocol.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Bid Award – Meter Pit Parts. Accepted the low bid from Etna Supply for meter pit parts and authorized payment in accordance with unit prices not to exceed $46,725.00.
AclaraONE System Support Level Upgrade. Approved the proposal from Aclara of St. Louis, Missouri to upgrade the current water meter reading system and support level with Base to AclaraONE with Premier support level, for the additional amount of $26,050.00.
Aclara ACE Customer Portal. Approved the proposal from Aclara of St. Louis, Missouri for annual service provider fees for the Aclara Adaptive Consumer Engagement (ACE) customer access portal system in the amount of $45,000.00
Traffic Control Order – Vintage Motorcycle Days. Approved request from Owosso Main Street/DDA for closure of Main Street Plaza and South Washington Street from Main Street to Jerome Avenue and Comstock St. from Water St. to Washington St. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 6:00 am until 6:00 pm for Owosso Vintage Motorcycle Days and further approved Traffic Control Order No. 1475 formalizing the request.
ArtWalk Permission. Approved the application of Owosso Main Street/DDA for use of Main Street Plaza and closure of S. Washington Street from Main Street to Comstock Street on September 10, 2022 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm for the ArtWalk event, waived the insurance requirement, and authorized Traffic Control Order No. 1476 formalizing the requested closure.
Antique Bicycle Swap Meet and Ride Traffic Control Order. Approved request from Rick Morris of Westown Merchant’s Association for closure of Lot #11, 800 West Main Street, for an Antique Bicycle Show and Swap Meet on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm and approved Traffic Control Order No. 1477 formalizing the request.
Moonlight Market. Approved the request from Josephine Brown, Executive Director of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, for the street closure from Curwood Castle Drive from M-52 to Bradley Street the Moonlight Market event and approved Traffic Control Order No. 1479 formalizing the request.
Check Register – July 2022. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $1,328,253.64 for July 2022.
Warrant No. 618. Authorized Warrant No. 618 as follows:
Boards and Commissions Appointment. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointment:
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
The Items of Business were approved as follows:
OMS/DDA Revolving Fund Loan & Grant Program Manual Revisions. Approved revisions to the OMS/DDA Revolving Fund Loan & Grant Program Manual and corresponding applications as recommended by the OMS/DDA Board.
OPRA/BRA Development Agreement 123 N Washington. Approved the OPRA and Brownfield Development Agreement for 123 N Washington St Project.
Changing Special Assessment Annual Installment Dates. Approved changing the special assessment annual installment dates.
JARS Location Transfer Request. Approved the location transfer request from JARS Cannabis to relocate the Provisioning Center and Adult Retail location from 901 W Main St to 200 E Main St.
OZ Ownership Transfer Request. Approved the license ownership transfer request from Sandds Operations, LLC to Jacob Ownbey for the Provisioning Center and Adult Retail location at 117 E Main St.
Demolition Authorization & Contract Approval – 1122 S Cedar Street and 917 S Park Street. Authorized demolition of the structures at 1122 S Cedar Street and 917 S Park Street and approved bid award to Smalley Construction, Inc. in the amount of $15,600, and further authorized payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the work or portion thereof.
COMMUNICATIONS
Planning Commission. Minutes of July 25, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Linda Haddix spoke once more regarding not being able to use a tow company of her choice and when she recovered her vehicle the next day was only given the option to use cash as a payment method.
Tom Manke expressed frustration the City has not intervened in what he believes to be a discriminatory process used by the local Farmers Market Board when approving vendors.
Mike Cline appreciated a Councilmember for admitting they had not pulled a permit for a shed on their personal property but reiterated all City Ordinance Rules and Regulations should be known by each member.
Councilmember Law stated there was a somewhat low attendance number at the 2nd Annual Firefighter Memorial Pig Roast and is hopeful next year will be better.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, August 15, 2022
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:21 p.m.
Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
