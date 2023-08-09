FORECLOSURE NOTICE (ALL COUNTIES) AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: IF YOU ARE A MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER ON ACTIVE DUTY, IF YOUR PERIOD OF ACTIVE DUTY HAS CONCLUDED LESS THAN 90 DAYS AGO, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY, PLEASE CONTACT THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PARTY FORECLOSING THE MORTGAGE AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER STATED IN THIS NOTICE. Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement – Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM a.m./p.m. on August 16, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. Default having been made in the terms and conditions of a certain mortgage made by Napolean Martinez, Jr. of Shiawassee County, Michigan, Mortgagor to Fifth Third Bank (Western Michigan) dated the Twenty-Fifth day of November, 2002, and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds, for the County of Shiawassee and State of Michigan, on the Sixteenth day of December, 2002, Liber 1025, Page 984, of the Shiawassee County Records on which mortgage there is claimed to be due, at the date of this notice, for principal of $22,848.66 plus accrued interest at 10.00000% percent per annum. Which said premises are described as follows: All that certain piece or parcel of land situated in the Township of Middlebury, in the County of Shiawassee and State of Michigan and described as follows to wit: PARCEL 4: PART OF THE EAST 1/2 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 7 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST, MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT THAT IS SOUTH 00 DEGREES 00` 00” WEST ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 16 A DISTANCE OF 963.29 FEET FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 16, THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 00 DEGREES 00` 00” WEST ON SAID EAST LINE A DISTANCE OF 200.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 38` 05” WEST 500.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 00` 00” EAST 200.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 38` 05” EAST 500.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Commonly known as: 841 N Warren Road, Ovid, MI 48866 Tax ID: 005-16-200-001-05 If the property is sold at a foreclosure sale the borrower, pursuant to MCLA 600.3278 will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. The redemption period shall be six months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale. Dated: July 19, 2023 By: Benjamin N. Hoen #P-81415 Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co., L.P.A. 965 Keynote Circle Cleveland, OH 44131-1829 Telephone: 216-739-5100 Fax: 216-363-4034 Email: bhoen@weltman.com WWR#: 23-000478-1 WWR # 23-000478-1
(07-19)(08-09)
Publish July 19, 26, August 2 and 9, 2023
