NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT THE NUMBER BELOW IF YOU ARE IN ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY. ATTN PURCHASERS: This sale may be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee. In that event, your damages, if any, shall be limited solely to return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT: Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 A.M., on May 10, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE SALE: Default has been made in the conditions of a mortgage made by Eric Helland, the Mortgagor(s), and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation d/b/a Capital Mortgage Funding, the original Mortgagee, dated July 25, 2019, and recorded on July 29, 2019, in Liber 1259, on Page 427, in Shiawassee County Records, Michigan and last assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, the Foreclosing Assignee, as documented by an Assignment of Mortgage dated December 9, 2021, and recorded on December 9, 2021, in Liber 1290, on Page 517, in Shiawassee County Records, Michigan, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due and owing as of the date of this Notice, the sum of Eighty Seven Thousand One Hundred Fifty Four and 13/100 U.S. Dollars ($87,154.13). Said premise is situated at 107 North Mackinaw Street, Durand, Michigan 48429, in the City of Durand, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and is described as: LOT 19, BLOCK 2 OF THE PLAT OF M.V. RUSSELL’S ADDITION TO THE VILLAGE (NOW CITY) OF DURAND, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AS RECORDED IN LIBER 1 OF PLATS, ON PAGE 32, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY RECORDS The redemption period shall be six (6) months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale. Pursuant to Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, if the property is sold at foreclosure sale the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder under MCLA 600.3278 for damaging the property during the redemption period. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Dated: 03/15/2023 For More Information, please call: Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. Attorneys for Servicer 255 South Orange Avenue, Suite 900 Orlando, Florida 32801 (855) 287-0240 Matter No. MI-002112-23
(03-20)(04-10)
Publish: March 20, 27, April 3 and 10, 2023
