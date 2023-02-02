PUBLIC NOTICE
INDIAN TRAILS, INC.
PROPOSED APPLICATION FOR CAPITAL ASSISTANCE
All citizens are advised that Indian Trails, Inc. has prepared an application for State of Michigan financial assistance for fiscal year 2024 as required under Act 51 of the Public Acts of 1951, as amended.
Indian Trails, Inc. ensures that the level and quality of transportation service is provided without regard to race, color, or national origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For more information regarding our Title VI obligations or to file a complaint, please contact us at the address given below.
The proposed application is on file at Indian Trails, Inc., 109 East Comstock Street, Owosso, MI 48867, and may be reviewed during a 30-day period (February 1, 2023 - March 2, 2023), between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.
Written comments regarding the application and/or written requests for a public hearing to review the application must be received by March 2, 2023. If a hearing is requested, notice of the scheduled date, time, and location will be provided at least 10 days in advance.
Submittals should be sent to Indian Trails, Inc., 109 East Comstock Street, Owosso, MI 48867, or via e-mail to chief@indiantrails.com.
Publish: February 2, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.