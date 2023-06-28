NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40568-DE

Estate of DAVID WAYNE CARAWAY Date of Birth: November 29, 1961.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, David Wayne Caraway, died April 11, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Timothy Caraway, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 23, 2023

TIMOTHY CARAWAY

Personal Representative

6115 NORTH GALE ROAD

DAVISON, MICHIGAN 48423

Telephone No. (810) 423-2791

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney at Law

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8166

Publish: June 28, 2023

