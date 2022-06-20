PUBLIC NOTICE TO
CITY OF OWOSSO
PROPERTY OWNERS
REGARDING CITY
PROPERTY TAXES
PURSUANT to Section 9.14 of the Owosso City Charter, notice is hereby given that City taxes, assessments and charges due and payable July 1 that are paid on or before August 31 shall be collected by the city treasurer without additional charge. There shall be added to such taxes, assessments and charges not paid collection charges of two (2) percent on the first day of September and one (1) percent on the first day of each succeeding month thereafter until the closing of the city tax roll on the first day of November, after a total four (4) percent collection charge has been added thereto. The collection charge herein provided shall be a lien against the property to which the taxes themselves apply, collectible in the same manner as the taxes to which they are added. City taxes, assessments and charges unpaid at the closing of the city tax roll shall be noted on the billing for the December tax roll upon which the county and school taxes are collected.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
Publish: June 18, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.