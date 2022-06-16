NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40087-DE
Estate of VIRGINIA DORIS CARROLL Date of Birth: August 6, 1931.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Virginia Doris Carroll, died April 11, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to James Carroll and Richard Carroll, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 14, 2022
JAMES CARROLL
and RICHARD CARROLL
Personal representative
1412 Olson Rd. / 6240 Marscot Dr.
Sumner, MI 48889 / Lansing, MI 48911
Telephone No. (989) 466-2706
JUSTIN D. ENGLISH P71565
Attorney at Law
120 W. Exchange St., Suite 104
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 472-4242
Publish: June 16, 2022
