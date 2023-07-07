CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, July 03, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, and Emily S. Olson.
ABSENT: Councilmember Nicholas L. Pidek.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Rebecca Runyan asked the Council to consider repealing Sec. 19-4, Fortune Telling, from the Code of Ordinances saying the State repealed its prohibition on fortune telling back in 1993 and the City needs to do the same as people should be free to read fortunes or have their fortunes read if they so choose.
Eddie Urban said the last couple of weeks have been challenging for him, it seems that everywhere he turns something is falling apart. He went on to encourage people to stay patriotic and said that he has the back of all his fellow Americans, regardless of their beliefs.
Responding to Mr. Runyan’s question, City Attorney Scott Gould explained that the ban on fortune telling came about at a time when many people fell victim to those purporting to be fortune tellers, swindling them out of their money. The State later repealed the law because it conflicted with the right to freedom of speech. He said he was unsure why the ordinance remained on the City’s books and that he could find no record of anyone the City had prosecuted under the law.
Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart pointed out that plans were already in place for the Council to begin addressing the repeal of the ordinance at their next meeting.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Traffic Control Order Request - Block Party Permission. Waived the insurance requirement, approved request from Athena Kurtz of the River North Neighborhood Planning Committee for closure of Ada Street between West King Street and Lee Street from 4:00 p.m.- 11:30pm Saturday, August 12, 2023 for a block party, and further approved Traffic Control Order No. 1500 formalizing the request.
Traffic Control Order Request - Moonlight Market. Approved the request from Josephine Brown, Executive Director of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, for the closure of Curwood Castle Drive from M-52 to Bradley Street on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. for the Moonlight Market event, and further approved Traffic Control Order No. 1501 formalizing the request.
Bid Award – Heavy Duty Twin-Post Vehicle Lift. Approved bid award to Equipment Distributors Incorporated of Fair Haven, Michigan for the purchase of a Heavy-Duty Twin-Post Vehicle Lift in the amount of $18,909.43 and approved payment to the distributor upon satisfactory delivery of said equipment.
Warrant No. 630. Authorized Warrant No. 630 as follows:
Check Register – June 2023. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $1,320,129.87 through June 23, 2023.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
None.
COMMUNICATIONS
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – May 2023.
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of June 12, 2023.
WWTP Review Board. Minutes of June 27, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
There were no citizen comments offered.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, July 17, 2023
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 7:43 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
