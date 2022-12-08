PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
2023
ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
DATE: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
TIME: 5:00 p.m.
PLACE: Shiawassee County Surbeck
Building
Board of Commissioners
Chambers
201 North Shiawassee Street
Corunna, MI 48817
(989) 743-2233
Caroline D. Wilson, County Clerk
Publish: December 8, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.